Arsenal news: Arsene Wenger backs Patrick Vieira to return to the Emirates as manager

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed club legend Patrick Vieira to return to the Emirates Stadium in a managerial capacity, stating that his compatriot does not show any sign of weakness in difficulty which makes him a good fit as a coach.

Vieira spent nine seasons with the Gunners during which he won three Premier League titles and three FA Cups under Wenger himself. The midfielder left the North London outfit in 2005 and played for Juventus and Inter before retiring at Manchester City.

After his retirement in 2011, the Frenchman went on to have a coaching role at Manchester City, which was followed by a managing stint at New York City and a move to Nice in 2018.

Wenger, on the other hand, was in charge of Arsenal for 22 years and is easily the club's most successful manager, having won a host of major titles including his famous league win with the 'Invincibles' team.

The French manager left his beloved Arsenal at the end of the 2017/2018 season following a dismal few years at the club.

Wenger has opined that Vieira would be a good fit as Arsenal boss after guiding Nice to eighth place in the Ligue 1 this season. Speaking to The Times, the former Gunners boss said, "I see him as the Arsenal coach one day because he is too young to go directly into international football."

"His life will go through club football. He has constructed his career intelligently and patiently. He left when he was young, and he has taken time to mature and learn his profession. And something you can't give; he has a natural charisma, he is both elegant and authoritative."

Wenger added, "He has passed through a difficult time at Nice but he showed no signs of weakness. It is in times of crisis you see the coach. You look at the number of points and it is exceptional."

Arsenal, who are battling for a top-four finish in the Premier League under Unai Emery, are scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night.