Arsenal News: Arsene Wenger reveals his loyalty to the Gunners made him reject offers from Premier League clubs

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he rejected a number of offers from Premier League clubs because of his loyalty to Arsenal, with the former Gunners boss also discussing the possibility of leaving management in favour of a role at FIFA.

Wenger is yet to decide on his future since ending his 22-year managerial stint at Arsenal at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The Frenchman helped the Gunners to three Premier League titles, a record seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields during his time with the north London giants.

The 69-year-old was often criticised for Arsenal's lack of major titles in the last decade, which overshadowed the significant role he played as the club maintained their place in the top four for 20 consecutive seasons.

Wenger, however, struggled to maintain the Gunners' place among the European elite in his final two seasons. The side finished fifth and sixth respectively before he stepped down as manager in the summer of 2018.

Wenger has admitted that he was given ample opportunities to make his managerial return in the Premier League but revealed that he turned them down because of his bond with Arsenal.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said,

"I'm an Arsenal man and after that I'm a professional. I can't stop working.

"I decided to move out of the Premier League because I am too linked with Arsenal. I had opportunities to work in England but I turned them down.

"I don't want to tell you [which clubs] because there are people in charge and it would unfair to them.

"I know it is normal that people always want more. We won a lot and we built the [Emirates] stadium. It's difficult to explain today the circumstances in which we built the stadium because the turnovers today have been multiplied by five.

"When we decided to build the stadium, we had a turnover of £90m and the stadium was £430m. Then the pressure is really there and I think to come out of that period in a very healthy situation was a little bit of a miracle."

When asked about accepting a role in FIFA over a return to management, Wenger, who has been shortlisted for the chief of football development position, replied,

"It's chief of football development in the world and that decision will be made very soon. They look for people who have big experience and knowledge of the game who have learned a lot."

It will be interesting to see if Wenger, who has been working as a pundit, will make a return to management or choose to take up a role with FIFA in the next few weeks.