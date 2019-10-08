Arsenal News: Arsene Wenger suggests the Gunners' expectations have lowered under Unai Emery

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 160 // 08 Oct 2019, 11:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Winners Press Conference and Photocalls - 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

What's the story?

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested that the club's expectations have lowered under new manager Unai Emery, with a top-four finish and subsequent Champions League qualification now enough for a campaign to be considered a success.

In case you didn't know...

Wenger established himself as the most successful manager in Arsenal's history in the course of his 22-year stint at the club. The Frenchman guided the Gunners to three Premier League titles, including their famed Invincibles campaign in 2003-04, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields.

The 69-year-old helped Arsenal maintain their place in the European elite table for two decades but faltered during his last two seasons as the side failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Wenger stepped down from his managerial position in the summer of 2018 and was replaced by Emery, under whom the north London giants narrowly missed out on the Europa League title and a top-four finish in the Premier League last season.

The heart of the matter

Wenger believes that expectations have lowered at the Emirates since his departure, with a Champions League qualification now enough to make fans "very happy".

Speaking to beIN Sports, he said,

"Every year people want something more from you. I experienced that at Arsenal.

"We were 20 consecutive years in the top four but in the end it was not enough anymore. Today if you get into the Champions League people are very happy.

"That happened to [Mauricio] Pochettino. Once you're somewhere four or five years, no matter how good a job you have done, you have to show people you can give even more. He's at that stage."

What's next?

Arsenal are scheduled to face Sheffield United in the Premier League after the international break on 21st October.