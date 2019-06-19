Arsenal news: Aubameyang appears to commit future to the club amid transfer links

Valencia v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have committed his future to the North London outfit if his latest article for the club's official website is anything to go by.

In case you didn't know

Aubameyang finished the recently-concluded campaign with the Premier League Golden Boot, a prize he shared with Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Gabon international has formed a striking partnership with Alexandre Lacazette, and he greatly benefited from the Frenchman's impressive form last season.

The attacking duo's exploits were, however, overshadowed by the Gunners' defensive shortcomings, which resulted in them conceding the most goals in the English top flight.

Arsenal missed out on the chance to finish in the top four despite having had a period in which their rivals were losing points in the race.

Unai Emery was then expected to secure Champions League football through the Europa League but the club failed to deliver as they succumbed to a devastating defeat at the hands of London rivals Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

Aubameyang, who was recently linked with moves to Manchester United and China, appears to have confirmed his stay at the Emirates, and he sounds like he is looking forward to the new season in England.

Writing for the club's official website, the striker said, "Of course the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to. Losing a final like that is tough for everyone, the players, our families, and the fans. We were all gutted in the dressing room after what happened in Baku and that’s when you need the people around you."

"As always, my father had travelled to Baku with the rest of my family to watch me play."

"'Just continue the way you’re going,' he said after the match. 'You can do it better, you can get even better'."

He concluded, "I’ve listened to my father’s advice throughout my whole career so if he tells me that I can get even better, then that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Next season… let’s go!"

What's next?

The Gunners will return to action when they face Colorado in a club friendly on July 16.