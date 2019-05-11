Arsenal News: Claude Puel praises star striker Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

What's the story?

Claude Puel has praised Alexandre Lacazette while speaking to L'Equipe. The former Leicester City manager once called the Frenchman a 'complete striker'.

In case you didn't know...

The former Lyon striker joined the Gunners for a club record fee of £46.5 million back in the summer 2017 transfer window. In his debut season for the English club, Lacazette made 39 appearances in all competitions. In the process, he scored 17 goals and provided five assists.

Now into his second season with the Gunners, the 27-year-old has earnt 48 appearances, netted 19 times and laid 13 assists.

If Laca did not prove his prove in his first season, he is definitely starting to justify his price tag now. The striker has also been recently named as Arsenal's Player of the Year.

The heart of the matter

Although Lacazette falls behind in terms of number of goals scored as compared to team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and other Premier League strikers such as Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, the French striker adds a different dimension to his game.

On the field, he is not only good with his dribbles, but he is also a sharp shooter and never fails to have confidence in himself to score that goal. Puel had previously worked with Lacazette during their time together at Lyon.

The 57-year-old manager was full of praise for his former player and he said,

"With his now complete record of super-striker I think so [he is one of the best strikers in the world]."

"Alex is a boy who needs to be trusted. Despite the great wealth of France in this area, if he feels this confidence he can bring a lot."

"He has always had character but he has been able to affirm it to optimise his qualities and perform at the highest level."

What's next?

Arsenal would play Burnley away from home for the final Premier League match before they travel to Baku to face Chelsea in the Europa League final.