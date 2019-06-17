×
Arsenal News: Club legend Freddie Ljungberg promoted to new role

Atharva Papnoi
CONTRIBUTOR
News
147   //    17 Jun 2019, 18:47 IST

Freddie Ljungberg
Freddie Ljungberg

What's the story?

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery and director of football Raul Sanllehi have made major changes to both the first-team and academy set-up of the club, ahead of the new season.

Freddie Ljungberg, who was a crucial member of the Gunners' famous 'invincibles' team, has been promoted from his position as the coach of the club's Under-23s to an assistant first-team coach.

In case you didn't know...

Ljungberg did a fantastic job at the helm of the Under-23s last season, with youngsters such as Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Xavier Amaechi and Chris Willock thriving under his mentorship, and also making their first-team debuts.

His good work and knowledge about Arsenal's youth set-up is valued very highly at the club.

The heart of the matter

A statement on Arsenal's website read:

"Freddie Ljungberg, who currently leads our under-23s, will become assistant first-team coach. We are delighted with the impact Freddie has made in helping to develop our young players into the first team and he fully deserves this promotion. Alongside his new coaching responsibilities, Freddie will have a strong focus on the young players who are moving into the first team group." 

Steve Bould, who was a first-team coach last season, will manage the Under-23s next season, and work with Ljungberg to help the academy players' transition to the first-team.

Upon his new role, Ljungberg commented:

“I’m really excited by this opportunity to continue helping develop and work with some of the great young players we have coming through in the first-team environment and to work alongside Unai and his coaching team to help Arsenal win trophies. I’m looking forward to working in this new structure and to pass on my experience and knowledge about what is needed to succeed at this level.”
All changes will come into effect from 1st July.

What's next?

Arsenal, who lost 4-1 to Chelsea in the Europa League final, finished fifth in the Premier League last season. As a result, they will miss out on Champions League football in the 2019-20 campaign.

