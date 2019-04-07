×
Arsenal news: Club legend slams Emery for Ozil snub, says German is too good to be left out

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
122   //    07 Apr 2019, 14:09 IST

Arsenal FC v Southampton FC - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Arsenal striker, Ian Wright, has expressed his regret at Mesut Ozil's initial snubs from Unai Emery's Gunners squad, stating that the German playmaker is too good to be left out.

In case you didn't know...

Ozil appeared to have fallen down the pecking order since Emery's arrival at the Emirates, with the Spanish manager snubbing the midfielder from a series of important games earlier this season.

However, it looks like the German has finally won Emery's favour, having appeared in the last five league games for the club, which included his man-of-the-match performance against Newcastle United last week.

Speaking of Ozil, Emery said (via Sky Sports), "He is working very well, he is playing well and he is helping us. I am very happy with him."

"I think now in the team we have a good atmosphere and good spirit. Each player is helping us with his quality and with good behaviour. This is the spirit I want so they are doing that, and Mesut is also."

The heart of the matter

Wright has come out in defence of Ozil and has criticised Emery for his initial mistreatment of the midfielder.

The former Gunners star said (via Metro UK), "The way he was being treated by Unai Emery – there was too much negativity around him. He was trying, he does what he does and that’s how he plays."

"To leave him out completely and say the things he’s saying about tactically and his physicality I found that very uncomfortable."
"I don’t think Mesut’s learned any lessons he will continue to play how he plays. If you look at his stats and his running stats he runs back as much as anybody else. He does his fair share of that kind of stuff."
"The way he plays he's too good a player to not be involved at all."
"Whatever people are saying about that he doesn't do it against the top six, I'm not interested. Against teams like Newcastle and the rest he will do it and that's where you will pick points up."

What's next?

Ozil is looking to start when Arsenal face Everton later today in the EPL.



