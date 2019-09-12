Arsenal News: Dani Ceballos claims he hardly noticed any difference between Gunners and Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos has started the life well at Arsenal.

Dani Ceballos has claimed that he has not seen any difference in size between Arsenal and Real Madrid. Further, he insisted the Gunners' fans have helped him settle quickly at the club.

Ceballos joined Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid in the recently-concluded transfer window. The Spaniard has had a good start to life in the Premier League and has quickly become one of the favourites among the Gunners' fans.

He has played in all of the Londoners' four league games thus far, assisting two goals. The 23-year old was also named as the Man of the Match in the Gunners' 2-1 victory against Burnley last month.

However, the North-London based club do not have an option to sign him permanently from the Blancos and he will return to Madrid at the end of the current campaign.

Ceballos assisted two goals on his home debut against Burnley last month, which was appreciated by the Emirates faithful by singing his name. Speaking to The Guardian, he opened up about the feeling after listening to the Gunners fans' singing his name for the first time.

“I’m very grateful It was my first day and it was as if I’d been playing in England 10 years.”

He also said that he hardly noticed any difference in size between Real Madrid and Arsenal.

"I love the city, I love the Premier League and love Arsenal.

"I’m just really, really happy to be part of this great club. I’ve hardly noticed any difference in size between Real Madrid and Arsenal."

The Spaniard also claimed how the fans helped him settle quickly at the club.

"And the fans are very passionate, they love the players. It’s much easier to adapt because they make you feel like you’ve been at the club forever. I love the way everyone’s treated me. They’ve put a lot of faith in me.”

Arsenal will play Watford in the league next before facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League group stage game on September 19.