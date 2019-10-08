Arsenal News: Dani Ceballos says he made the right move in leaving Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos has dropped a positive transfer hint for Arsenal fans as he stated that he made the right decision by leaving Real Madrid for the north London giants over the summer.

The midfielder claims he did not enjoy football with Los Blancos and is much happier during his loan stint with the Gunners.

Ceballos, who failed to impress Zinedine Zidane following his €18 million move from Real Betis in 2017, made a season-long loan switch to Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Since then, the 23-year-old midfielder has been in good form, with his performances impressing his new fan-base. His displays earned him a call-up to the Spain national team for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Norway and Sweden.

The Spaniard has made 11 appearances for the Gunners so far this season, scoring once goal and providing two assists.

Ceballos has admitted that he does not regret leaving Real Madrid to play for Arsenal, adding that he is very happy at the Premier League club.

Speaking to reporters in Madrid, the midfielder said, as per Metro,

"Going to Arsenal has been a very important step in my career. I don’t feel sorry for not being in Madrid. Right now I am where I want to be and I am very happy. My idea was to go out, play and enjoy football. In the previous two years I had not done so.

"My goal is only to work to keep doing things right. I have eight months left at Arsenal, I can only thank them for the confidence that the coach and fans have placed in me, who have already made me a song. I am very happy there and I hope to continue for a long time."

Spain will face Norway in a Euro Qualifier on Saturday night before taking on Sweden on October 15th.