Arsenal news: Eddie Nketiah reveals why he joined Leeds United on loan

Eddie Nketiah - Leeds United

20-year-old English sensation Eddie Nketiah has revealed why he decided to join Leeds United on loan this past summer. Although Arsenal manager Unai Emery was keen to keep the talented attacker at the Emirates, Nketiah's hunger for regular game time forced him to join the Championship side on loan.

Nketiah joined Leeds United from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal on Transfer Deadline Day. Since joining the Championship side, the Englishman has already netted three goals in just five games.

Nketiah's summer move to Leeds United could play a significant role in his development and his goalscoring instincts are bound to aid Leeds in their bid to secure promotion to the Premier League.

After scoring a brace in England's 3-2 victory over Turkey in their first match of the Euro U-21 qualifiers, Nketiah said:

“The manager wanted me to stay so it’s really confidence-boosting for me that he had me in his plans. But I felt like it was a good step for me to come to Leeds.

“I hope it’s a good year that can leave me in good stead going back to Arsenal to fight for a place.

“There were a lot of options, there were options for me to go to Germany but me, my family and the club decided Leeds was the best place.”

Arsenal have made a decent start to their Premier League campaign, garnering seven points from four matches. The Gunners will travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford FC next weekend.

On the other hand, Leeds United, who are third in the Championship, will face Barnsley on September 15.