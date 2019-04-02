Arsenal news: Former Gunner disappointed in the treatment of Arsene Wenger

What's the story?

Arsene Wenger left Arsenal last summer despite not reaching the end of his contract. For years, he has been extending his contract time and again, in hope of reaching a stage where he can leave the club on a high note. Unfortunately, without any success, Wenger soon lost the support of fans. Cesc Fabregas recently addressed the issue Wenger faced in his last few seasons in charge.

In case you didn't know...

Wenger started managing the North London club in 1996. He led the club to various trophies but did not have any success in the UEFA Champions League nor Europa League. The Gunners came close to the Europa League title last season but were knocked out by eventual winners, Atletico Madrid, in the semi-finals. Thereafter, the Frenchman left the club in the summer without the Gunners qualifying for UCL and without any silverware.

During his reign at Arsenal, he groomed many young and talented players into world class players such as the likes of Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie, and Cesc Fabregas. Many of his players eventually left the club for bigger teams such as Barcelona and the Manchester clubs. Still, there are a couple of players who still greatly respect and admire him for all that he has done for the club.

The heart of the matter

Without offering much competition for the EPL title, Wenger seemed to be losing charge of his team's performances. The Gunners dropped points away from home too easily and frequently lost to clubs from below the mid-table. As a result, fans were getting impatient with the lack of change and started to campaign for Wenger Out.

Fabregas, in particular, looked back at how his former manager was treated. In an interview, he said the following:

“Some moments I was sad, yes. He doesn’t deserve it for what he’s done.

“In football, it’s all about today. What you’ve done yesterday, unfortunately, doesn’t count.”

“When you retire after 20, 30 years, people will talk about it and remember it like ‘wow, what they did’.”

Surely there are fond memories of how Wenger led The Invincibles and his team was so dominant in the FA Cup, but they were insufficient when thinking about Arsenal's performances in recent seasons.

What's next?

Fans will be eager to learn what position Wenger is going to take on in the near future. For years, the French manager has been linked to jobs with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. However, there are no signs of either happening at the moment.

