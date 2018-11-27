Arsenal news: Former Gunners striker confident Ozil will start in North London derby

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 Nov 2018, 20:12 IST

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Gunner Kevin Campbell has expressed faith in Mesut Ozil's role in Unai Emery's Arsenal team and is confident of his chances of starting in a big game like the North London derby.

In case you didn't know...

The German playmaker made the headlines on Sunday after he was benched during Arsenal's 2-1 win over Bournemouth, prompting much speculation about his role in Emery's system.

When asked about the tactical change, Emery said (via The Telegraph), "We thought how we can be better in the match today, a very demanding match with physicality and intensity. But every player is important."

“Also today we tried with three centre-backs, like in some moments this season, we worked today and it is another possibility to improve or find our best performance in the squad."

The heart of the matter

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has, however, expressed his belief in Ozil's ability to play in high-intensity games and is confident that he will feature in the North London derby this weekend.

Speaking to Love Sport Radio (via The Standard), Campbell said, "I think it's smart management [to drop Ozil]."

"We know that sometimes when it gets really physical, people accuse Mesut Ozil of not even turning up for the game."

"It's away, it was going to be tough so he's used his squad the best he can, he changed the system and Mesut Ozil is there on the bench if he needs him. This manager isn't afraid to make tough decisions."

"The challenge is down right there for Mesut Ozil. I think he'll definitely play [in the North London derby]. He's a big-game player. Sometimes the mindset is more difficult against the smaller teams because playing against the big teams, that's the one you're motivated for."

“I think there's a few mind games going on with the manager and I think he's challenged Mesut Ozil, and I think Ozil will show up."

What's next?

Arsenal will go head-to-head with Vorskla in a Europa League game on Thursday before they square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the much-awaited derby on Sunday.