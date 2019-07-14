×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal news: Gunners announce squad for pre-season tour of USA

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
14 Jul 2019, 14:07 IST

Unai Emery will be without the services of club captain Laurent Koscielny, who has refused to travel with the squad.
Unai Emery will be without the services of club captain Laurent Koscielny, who has refused to travel with the squad.

What's the story?

Arsenal have announced their 29-man squad for their pre-season tour of the United States of America which includes the International Champions Cup.

New signing Gabriel Martinelli has been added to the squad while the players who participated in the Africa Cup of Nations, European U-21 Championships and Copa America have been excluded.

In case you didn't know...

The Gunners are currently in the United States ahead of their International Champions Cup fixtures. They will face the Colorado Rapids in their first pre-season friendly of the season at the DSG Park.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal have revealed the names of the players that will be a part of the International Champions Cup fixtures against Bayern Munich, Fiorentina, and Real Madrid.

Club captain Laurent Koscielny refused to travel with the squad and has been left out as a result.

The squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey

Defenders: Hector Bellerin, Carl Jenkinson, Calum Chambers, Sokratis Papstathapoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Zech Medley, Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Dominic Thompson

Advertisement

Midfielders: Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Granit Xhaka, Robbie Burton, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, Emile Smith Rowe

Forwards: James Olayinka, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Tyreece John-Jules

What's next?

Arsenal will begin their International Champions Cup campaign on the 17th of July against Bayern Munich at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The Gunners will then travel to North Carolina on the 20th of July to face Fiorentina at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Gunners will conclude their campaign with a game against Real Madrid on the 23rd of July at the FedEx Field in Maryland.

Tags:
International Champions Cup Arsenal Laurent Koscielny Mesut Ozil Unai Emery
Advertisement
Real Madrid announce 29-man list for preseason; Bale and Isco included
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Gunners set to open disciplinary proceedings against Laurent Koscielny
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Jack Wilshere suggests the name of Gunners' next captain following Koscielny's poor behaviour
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Club captain Laurent Koscielny refuses to join squad for US pre-season tour
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund keen on Gunners club captain
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners close in on William Saliba signing
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba's move to Gunners nears completion
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners make Gabriel Martinelli their first signing of the summer
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners might fail to fund transfer for Wilfried Zaha 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer Rumours: Gunners are close to signing William Saliba
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us