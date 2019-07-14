Arsenal news: Gunners announce squad for pre-season tour of USA

Unai Emery will be without the services of club captain Laurent Koscielny, who has refused to travel with the squad.

What's the story?

Arsenal have announced their 29-man squad for their pre-season tour of the United States of America which includes the International Champions Cup.

New signing Gabriel Martinelli has been added to the squad while the players who participated in the Africa Cup of Nations, European U-21 Championships and Copa America have been excluded.

In case you didn't know...

The Gunners are currently in the United States ahead of their International Champions Cup fixtures. They will face the Colorado Rapids in their first pre-season friendly of the season at the DSG Park.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal have revealed the names of the players that will be a part of the International Champions Cup fixtures against Bayern Munich, Fiorentina, and Real Madrid.

Club captain Laurent Koscielny refused to travel with the squad and has been left out as a result.

🚨 Here's our confirmed tour squad for #ArsenalinUSA 🇺🇸 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 11, 2019

The squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey

Defenders: Hector Bellerin, Carl Jenkinson, Calum Chambers, Sokratis Papstathapoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Zech Medley, Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Dominic Thompson

Midfielders: Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Granit Xhaka, Robbie Burton, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, Emile Smith Rowe

Forwards: James Olayinka, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Tyreece John-Jules

What's next?

Arsenal will begin their International Champions Cup campaign on the 17th of July against Bayern Munich at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The Gunners will then travel to North Carolina on the 20th of July to face Fiorentina at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Gunners will conclude their campaign with a game against Real Madrid on the 23rd of July at the FedEx Field in Maryland.