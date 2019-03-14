Arsenal News: Gunners identity their Number 1 target, Long-term target may move away from his present club and more | March 14, 2019

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 435 // 14 Mar 2019, 12:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners!

Arsenal FC will be looking to strengthen their side ahead of the new Premier League season

The Gunners have identified their primary target in this coming transfer window

The Gunners seemed to have finally concentrated on their Number 1 priority signing for the next transfer window with Turkey and AS Roma forward Cengiz Under occupying the first place in the Arsenal transfer target list.

The 21-year old who joined AS Roma in 2017 from Istanbul Basaksehir is one of the top talents in Europe at the moment. The winger has 6 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Giallorossi

Arsenal 'make Roma star their No.1 summer transfer target'https://t.co/cz8I5Zprke pic.twitter.com/A4z4WSj3Bw — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 13, 2019

Long Term Arsenal target hints at a move away from his club in the summer

Long term Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogen is set to be on the market after the German midfielder admitted his decision about leaving the club.

The German midfielder joined Manchester City in 2016 from Borrusia Dortmund, after a very long injury lay-off, but has found it hard to break into the first team of the talent-packed Manchester City midfield. The German international has 1 Premier League title and 2 EFL Cups in his kitty and has made 102 appearances and scored 16 times for the Citizens.

Arsenal having serious interest in Brazilian Wonder kid Gabriel Martinelli

The Ex-Manchester United trialists, Gabriel Martinelli is being scouted by the London after his impressive performances in the fourth tier of Brazilian football.

The Gunners will need to fend off the challenges from Watford and Crystal Palace if they are to sign the 17-year old wonderkind.

Advertisement

Gabriel Martinelli had his first major trial at Manchester United during the reign of Jose Mourinho but failed to make the grade at the Theatre of Dreams.

Arsenal 'have concrete interest in Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli' https://t.co/OPJph4ztIt #arsenal — Sports Mole Arsenal (@SMArsenal) March 13, 2019

Advertisement