Arsenal news: Gunners legend advises Mesut Ozil to emulate Dennis Bergkamp to extend career at the Emirates

Arsenal FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour has urged Mesut Ozil to emulate legendary playmaker Dennis Bergkamp if he wishes to prolong his career at the North London club.

In case you didn't know

Ozil's future at the Emirates remains uncertain as he continues to divide opinion with his fluctuating and lackadaisical performances for the club.

The German, who was once lauded for being the architect in the Gunners attack, has fallen out of favour with fans and manager Unai Emery, who has demonstrated his discontentment with a series of important snubs last season.

Arsenal, who are currently facing transfer budget restrictions, are reportedly considering the sale of the midfielder owing to the immense burden of his £350,000-per-week wages and are hoping to use the funds to bring in much-needed reinforcements.

The heart of the matter

Parlour has advised Ozil to mimic the consistency with which Bergkamp played during his time at Arsenal, saying (via Mirror Football), "If Mesut is going to play a part in getting Arsenal back in the top four, then the club should keep him. But he has got to work hard."

"I played with Dennis Bergkamp and he very rarely had a poor game - you always knew what you would get out of him - and that is what Mesut needs to do, too."

"The best players are consistent and I want to see that from Mesut. He is a quality player but he goes in and out of games, and it could be argued that he goes missing in the big matches. That is when you need your top men to perform."

The former Gunners man called on the German to wake up and realise that he is a big player, who has won titles with a number of European giants.

"He should have that in his locker. He has won the World Cup and starred for massive clubs. He just needs to show that desire to play for his team-mates and show more energy."

"The investment is going to be very important for Arsenal if they want to get back into the top four. Mesut is the one who is on big wages that they might need to free up. It is a massive decision for the club."

What's next?

Arsenal failed to secure a place in the Champions League after losing the Europa League final and finishing fifth in the Premier League.

The Ozil saga is undoubtedly one of the most important decisions that the Gunners will have to take soon if they wish to move on from the rut that they are currently in.