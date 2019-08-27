Arsenal News: Gunners set for crucial injury boost ahead of North London derby

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 53 // 27 Aug 2019, 14:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League 2

What's the story?

Arsenal could be handed a huge injury boost ahead of their highly-anticipated derby against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Rob Holding, who has been recovering from a long-term injury, is set to get a run-out for the club's Under-21 game at Northampton today, a development that serves as a great injury update for the Gunners, who are still in the midst of a defensive crisis.

In case you didn't know...

Holding has been on the sidelines since damaging his cruciate ligament against Manchester United inDecember.

Since his arrival from the Bolton Wanderers in 2016, the central defender has made 60 appearances for the Gunners. He regularly featured in Unai Emery's debut season at the Emirates as well.

With the departure of Laurent Koscielny and a potential transfer for Shkodran Mustafi on the cards, Sokratis and David Luiz have taken the starting spots at the center of the Arsenal defence.

The Gunners signed William Saliba, Kieran Tierney and Luiz in an attempt to strengthen a back line that has been wanting of efficient defenders for years. However, Saliba is currently on loan at Saint-Etienne, and Tierney, who is recovering from an injury, isn't expected to be back for another few weeks.

Meanwhile, the experienced Luiz, who made a deadline day move from Chelsea, recently came under fire for making crucial mistakes that led to two goals during their defeat to Liverpool over the weekend.

The heart of the matter

Amid defensive problems that are yet to be solved, Arsenal have been given a huge injury boost as Holding is expected to feature in the EFL Trophy clash against Northampton Town today.

According to The Mirror, hopes for the defender's return initially rose when he played all 90 minutes for Arsenal's U23s in their 2-2 draw with Everton last Friday.

Advertisement

Should the 23-year-old continue his progress, he will be available for Emery's squad after the international break.

What's next?

Holding is unlikely to feature in the north London derby on Sunday but could return for Arsenal's trip to Watford on September 15.