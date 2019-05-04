×
Arsenal news: "I know I can do it", says Aubameyang on winning Premier League Golden Boot

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
52   //    04 May 2019, 14:41 IST

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has expressed faith in his ability to win the Premier League Golden Boot, adding that the award means a lot to a striker.

In case you didn't know...

Aubameyang has benefitted from his efficient partnership with Alexandre Lacazette this season, netting 19 times in the Premier League so far.

The Gabonese striker sits in fourth place in the English goal-scoring charts, two goals behind current top-scorer Mohamed Salah, who has 21 goals and eight assists for Liverpool.

The Gunners have two games left to play this season, which will prove to be the ultimate opportunity for Aubameyang to overtake Salah.

The heart of the matter

Aubameyang believes that he is capable of winning the Golden Boot this season telling a press conference, "When you’re a striker it means a lot. When you win it, it’s always a pleasure. If you want to be the best you have to win the Golden Boot."

"It’s a tough battle. We have great strikers in the Premier League. They are so consistent all season. They score and they score and they score. The best strikers are just waiting to score all season. That’s what makes them so special." 
"But I am a guy who is confident and I know I can do it. No problem if not but there’s still two games to play in the Premier League so I have my chances and why not?"

The 29-year-old opened up about his partnership with Alexandre Lacazette up front saying, "Maybe this is the first season in my career that I play with another striker like [Lacazette]. I’m really happy that we’re doing well. We always give everything for the team and Laca deserves to score goals, and I think I do as well."

"We have the same vision about football when we talk in the dressing room, the same ideas and the same feelings. The fact that we understand each other is the thing that makes the difference in the games."

What's next?

The Gunners have games against Brighton and Burnley in the Premier League before the season ends. Arsenal will also be hoping to finish in the top-four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mohamed Salah
