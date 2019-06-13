Arsenal news: ' I think it was better in Italy'- Lucas Torreira fuels exit rumours with latest comments

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 37 // 13 Jun 2019, 12:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fuelled rumours of a potential move to Italian giants AC Milan with his latest comments on his life in England.

In case you didn't know...

After his move, estimated to be around £26 million, from Sampdoria last summer, Torreira has emerged as a favourite amongst the Gunners faithful, putting in bold and bright displays in the middle of the park throughout his debut season.

The Uruguayan made 50 appearances for the club in all competitions but saw a dip in form towards the end of the campaign.

In recent weeks, rumours of AC Milan's interest in the midfielder have been doing the rounds, with the Italian giants reportedly keen on adding him to their list of reinforcements for a massive rebuilding.

The heart of the matter

Torreira has recently opened up about his struggle to adapt to England and the difficulties he has faced in North London, sending the rumour mill running considering the growing interest from the Milan club.

Speaking to Ovacion, the 23-year-old said,

"I don’t know if there are many things that I enjoy. I think it was better in Italy. England is a totally different world, a very large country."

"The language [barrier] has stopped me, to be able to relate with my teammates and with the people. It is very difficult when you can't have dialogue."

"And so is the climate. You go out in the morning and it is cloudy, you arrive late to your home and it is cloudy. It is strange a little bit, the sun, the more of us that we are here and we are accustomed to having always or almost always the sun. But as the years pass, I’m going to be adapting."

Advertisement

What's next?

Torreira is currently on international duty with Uruguay, who will kick off their Copa America campaign with a game against Ecuador on June 16.