Arsenal News: "I want to make sure fans are happy", Arsenal legend slams Italian defender and more | April 3, 2019

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 229 // 04 Apr 2019, 00:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners!

Bernd Leno wants to make sure fans are happy

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

💬 "We need the fans and I want to make sure they're happy."



You're doing a good job so far, @Bernd_Leno ❤️ — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 3, 2019

Arsenal shot-stopper Bernd Leno has expressed his desire to make sure the fans are happy. The German keeper who was speaking to Arsenal media after winning the Arsenal Player of the Month award, expressed his gratitude towards the fans and their patience with him during his debut season with the club.

Each player wants to have good support from the fans,” he told Arsenal Player. “We all need the fans, me too, and it’s good to hear that fans like me or like the way that I play. I want to perform each game very well. But mostly I want to make sure the fans are happy as well.

He further went on to add his difficulties in adapting to the new country and the new league while also emphasizing on why the Premier League is considered to be the best league in the world.

It’s difficult to go to another country and another league. The Premier League is completely different to the Champions League and Bundesliga. Everything is stronger but we analysed everything so I could get used to it. After a few weeks I was familiar with the football.

The biggest challenge is that every game is so difficult for 95 minutes. In the Bundesliga, if you’re 2-0 or 3-0 up then the game is over. But in the PL, when you’re 2-0 or 3-0 up the game is still alive for the opposition. The speed of the game is higher than everywhere and that’s the reason why it’s the best league in the world.

“Coupled with that, the life of a goalkeeper is not easy. One day you are good, one day you are very bad. But you have to be very strong in your head and mind. This pushes every goalkeeper and keeps them focused at all times

Advertisement

Midfield youth prospect Zak Swanson and defensive youth prospect Mark Mcguinness sign their first professional contract

18-year old defender Mark McGuinness and 18-year old midfielder Zak Swanson have signed their first ever professional contract. Both players are a crucial part of the U-18 side of Arsenal who is leading the U-18 Premier League table.

Zak Swanson, who has been at Arsenal since the age of six, has made 21 appearances for the U-18s and has already impressed the coaches with his versatility that has seen the teenager played in left back, right back and centre midfield.

Mark McGuinness, on the other hand, has been part of the Arsenal setup since the age of 10 and has made 18 appearances for the U-18s.

Ian Wright slams Leonardo Bonucci

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Leonardo Bonucci for saying “the blame was 50-50” for Moise Kean suffering racist abuse from Cagliari’s fans. #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/OjwUG2suFf — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) April 3, 2019

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has slammed Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci after the Italian posted a tweet stating that Moise Kean was equally responsible for suffering racist chants.

Moise Kean was subjected to racist remarks in Juventus last match against Cagliari. The Italian further incensed the crowd after scoring the second goal of the match by celebrating with his hands wide open in front of the Cagliari fans.

The remark from the Italian defender caused several football stars to voice their opinion on his view, with many of them standing with the teenager and congratulating him on standing strong against racism.

Advertisement