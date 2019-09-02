Arsenal news: Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on the north London derby

Jose Mourinho

What's the story?

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has provided his verdict on the enthralling 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening, labelling the game as "funny".

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal hosted Tottenham Hotspur in the 185th edition of the north London derby last night. Both sides entered this clash on the back of disappointing defeats and were looking for the three points as a result. Although Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane gave Spurs a 2-0 lead in the first half, Alexandre Lacazette's sharp finish ensured the Gunners trailed by a single goal heading into the break.

In the second half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed to get on the end of Matteo Guendouzi's lofted pass, slotting the ball past Hugo Lloris to even proceedings. Neither side could produce the winner though and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho, who has been working with Sky Sports since the beginning of the 2019-20 season, gave his verdict on the game.

"It was funny, emotional and good to watch. If you go a bit further than that and you try to analyse the game, there were some principles of play that were incredible to watch at this level but what matters is the millions of people watching this game, everybody at home and the thousands that were here, they would've enjoyed it."

Mourinho went on to add that he likes many things about the current Arsenal squad, but still feels Spurs will end the season higher than their north London rivals.

"I still think Tottenham. It's Man City and Liverpool and I still think Spurs are the third-best team. However, I like many things in the Arsenal squad."

What's next?

After the international break next week, Arsenal will travel to Watford, while Spurs have a home fixture against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.