Arsenal News: Josh Kroenke opens up about the Gunners' impressive transfer window

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 122 // 21 Aug 2019, 01:17 IST

Josh Kroenke sat down with David Ornstein for an exclusive interview

After crushing disappointment at the hands of London rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final, Arsenal sent out a massive statement of intent in the transfer market.

The Gunners spent in the excess of £100 million on as many as six new recruits, with Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe agreeing deals with the club.

The Kroenke Sports and Entertainment Group, Arsenal's owners, have come under scrutiny in recent seasons for their failure to invest large sums in the transfer market but their massive outlay this summer is sure to have caused a change of heart among the fans.

Speaking exclusively to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, Josh Kroenke, the vice chairman and son of the principle owner Stan, revealed what went down behind the scenes as the club attempted to bridge the gap between themselves and the Premier League top two of Manchester City and Liverpool.

"I remember coming off the pitch (After defeat in the Europa League final), I remember grabbing Unai, telling him that ‘We’ll be back’... and to a few of our players to ‘Remember the feeling’, to use that as motivation as they headed into their summer training."

Kroenke remain upbeat and looked forward to the future despite the result in Baku and the club worked diligently behind the scenes to bring in top quality players.

"This summer, even though we weren’t in a position of strength coming out of Baku, I think there were a few people caught off guard that Arsenal Football Club still has the aura that it does. We’re excited to keep pushing that now and into the future."

Failure to secure Champions League football didn't stop the Gunners from identifying their chief targets and spending big money. Nicolas Pepe's record breaking £72 million move to the Emirates spoke volumes about the lure of the football club.

"We addressed certain areas on the pitch for this season and in the years ahead. We had certain age profiles that we were after. Without Champions League football we weren’t exactly sure, but I encouraged our football operations department to be aggressive and when Arsenal Football Club knocks on a player’s door it’s a different knock."

Arsenal's impressive summer has seen them start the season on a good note, with the Gunners winning both their Premier League encounters so far. It's too early to call but the club's investment seems to be paying dividends already and Arsenal are set to reap the rewards for years to come.