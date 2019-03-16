Arsenal news: Laurent Koscielny says what Emery does better than Wenger

Emery has performed better than Wenger when Arsenal faced teams from the top-six

What is the story?

Arsenal captain, Laurent Koscielny, took a moment to credit his current boss Unai Emery by mentioning his way of approaching games against the 'big six'.

In case you didn't know...

It is getting evident that Arsenal has improved massively whenever they faced any team from the top six this season. Aside from the first two losses against Manchester City and Chelsea when Emery first took charge, Arsenal has had a considerable match record against the other teams.

For the last couple of season under Arsene Wenger, they used to get battered away from home. This season, apart from that 5-1 thumping by Liverpool, Arsenal have looked a threat against their top 6 rivals, and a lot of that credit has to go to the manager given the squad depth and all the injuries. Even against the lesser oppositions, their away form was dreadful when under Wenger. Now under Emery, it has improved to limit and showed the Arsenal board that if they give Emery the money this summer, he will deliver titles.

The heart of the mater...

As quoted, the French defender said,

“Our record against the other big six teams this season is positive.

“We have won 12 points compared to six last season.

“It shows how we are approaching those games differently.

“It is not just about attacking. We are more intelligent, we are more measured in our plans.

“We can change tactics halfway through a game, we can set up differently.

“The manager is using different formations and it shows his flexibility and the players' too which is a good thing.

“Of course, we still need to do better away from home in the big games but we are on the right path.”

What's Next?

Beating Man United on Sunday saw the Gunners moved to fourth in the Premier League standings only one point behind their London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs. Compared to Chelsea, United and Spurs, Arsenal do have a favourable run-in. The Gunners have the option of clinching the Europa League title as they beat Rennes 3-0 and progressed to the quarterfinals where they are drawn against Napoli.

