Arsenal News: Matteo Guendouzi gets his first France call-up as a replacement for Paul Pogba

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 1 // 02 Sep 2019, 21:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been included in the senior France squad for the first time, after Paul Pogba withdrew his name from the Les Bleus' squad due to an ankle injury.

In case you didn't know...

France manager Didier Deschamps named his 23-man squad a few days ago, and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was a part of the French contingent.

RDV lundi à Clairefontaine pour préparer les 2 matchs de qualifications à l’UEFA Euro 2020 ! 👊 #FiersdetreBleus



France🆚Albanie (sam. 7/09 au Stade de France)

France🆚Andorre (mar. 10/09 au Stade de France)

🎟️ ➡ https://t.co/NNC5ATrTBa pic.twitter.com/I0anCNy7Gr — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) August 29, 2019

On Saturday, Manchester United travelled to Southampton and drew 1-1 with the Saints, after Daniel James' opener was cancelled out by Jannik Vestergaard. The 26-year-old World Cup winner spent ninety-minutes on the pitch and suffered an ankle injury towards the end of the game.

In the post-match press conference, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addressed Pogba's situation and stated:

"He twisted his ankle, I think, but he'll go away and hopefully it's not too bad and he can play for France because I know how much he loves his country and playing for them."

The heart of the matter...

Arsenal hosted Tottenham Hotspur in the 185th edition of the North London derby, and Matteo Guendouzi showcased a fascinating display in front of the Arsenal supporters. In that match, he not only provided an assist but also led by example, showing immense mental fortitude.

Matteo Guendouzi has gone from Ligue 2 to being called up for France in 18 months 🇫🇷 👏 pic.twitter.com/zJJd2Roq0s — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 2, 2019

Although Arsenal and Spurs shared the spoils, Guendouzi's fabulous performance in club colours saw him being called up for the upcoming international fixtures, and this is the first time Guendouzi has been selected to the senior France squad.

What's next?

France will host Albania on September 7 at Stade de France, before facing Andorra. Arsenal will take on Watford next in the Premier League after the international break.