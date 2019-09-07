Arsenal News: Matteo Guendouzi has the capability to shine in midfield for next 10 years, says Darren Bent

Matteo Guendouzi has made rapid strides since his move to Arsenal last year.

What's the story?

During an interview, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent backed Matteo Guendouzi to shine in Arsenal's midfield for next 10 years.

In case you missed it...

Guendouzi, who started his youth career at Paris Saint-Germain, made his name in the French circuit after eye-catching displays for Lorient. During his last season for the Brittany-based club, the midfielder made 21 appearances in Ligue 2 in the 2017/18 season.

After watching the central midfielder international make steady progress in the second-tier of French football, Arsenal prised Guendouzi for a reported £7m transfer fee. Despite being alien to Premier League football, the 20-year-old never looked out of place, constantly impressing the manager and supporters with guile and industry in his game.

With a slice of luck by his side, Matteo Guendouzi earned a maiden call to Les Bleus for the ongoing international break, drafting in the squad as a replacement for Paul Pogba- who suffered an ankle injury just against Southampton.

The heart of the matter

Darren Bent, during an interview for the Football Insider, sang his praise for Guendouzi by saying:

“He’s playing like he’s someone who’s played for Arsenal for years. It’s scary that he’s only 20, he could be in the Arsenal midfield for the next 10 years, he’s really good in that role."

“Even when he gives the ball away, he wants the ball all the time. He never shies away from that and that is a trait in a midfielder that you can’t teach, you can’t teach that.”

What's next?

Matteo Guendouzi could make his senior debut for France when the face Albania later today at Stade de France.

After Les Bleus' qualifier game against Andorra, Guendouzi will fly back to London for club duties as Arsenal make a trip to Watford for their next Premier League fixture.