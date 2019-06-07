Arsenal news: Mesut Ozil calls on fans to help him with a classy gesture ahead of his wedding

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 217 // 07 Jun 2019, 12:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v Swansea City - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has called on his fans to help him execute a classy gesture, ahead of his wedding to fiancee Amine Gülşe.

In case you didn't know...

Ozil's career at the Emirates has been a subject to heavy criticism in recent seasons, and his wedding plans were also at the centre of controversy earlier this year.

It was reported in March that the German playmaker, who is of Turkish descent, had invited the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to his wedding, a decision that has drawn severe criticism from political figures back in Germany.

The controversy began with the midfielder's retirement from the German national team, citing racial discrimination after a meeting he had with Erdoğan claimed to be as one of the reasons for his exit.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of his wedding, Ozil has taken to social media to request his fans to help him make donations to 1000 ill children, who are in need of surgeries. The midfielder revealed that the couple will be paying for the treatment of a 1000 children and has asked anyone who is in a position to help to increase the number.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote,

"Many fans have asked me, my close relatives and friends about our wishes for tomorrow's wedding. As a professional footballer, I am in a fortunate and privileged position.

"However, I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with BigShoe.

"Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need. I’d be happy if, in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled."

Advertisement

Ozil's partner in the project, BigShoe, helps provide surgeries to children across the globe with the help of German and Swiss doctors.

What's next?

Despite having signed a contract extension last February, Ozil has been linked with a move away from the Emirates this summer to make way for reinforcements using the funds that would be cleared after his departure.