Arsenal news: 'Mesut Ozil is the kind of player you want in your team', insists Gunners legend

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 96 // 23 May 2019, 14:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has come out in defence of Mesut Ozil following rumours that the club are planning to let the midfielder go this summer.

The former Gunners striker believes the German playmaker is the kind of player any club would want in their team, because of the level of creativity he offers on the pitch.

In case you didn't know

Ozil remains the most divisive figure in the Arsenal squad as he has failed to convince fans and pundits that he is capable of contributing to the club's long-term cause.

Despite his creative brilliance, the 30-year-old has struggled with consistency, with Unai Emery also among the individuals who have questioned his attitude in big games.

The German midfielder was reduced to the bench for a good part of Emery's debut season, prompting the belief that he does not factor into the former PSG manager's plans.

Ozil's staggering £350,000-a-week income has also made its way into the conversation with many fans demanding that the playmaker should justify his hefty price tag on the field.

The heart of the matter

Wright, who is a long-time admirer of Ozil, believes Arsenal would be making a mistake if they decide to let go of the midfielder's services. Speaking to The Mirror, he said, "I'm not for selling someone like Mesut Ozil because Mesut Ozil is the kind of player you want in your team."

"People can say whatever they want - levelling accusations that he doesn't do it in this game or that game."

"The fact is that he is good enough to be doing it in those games. The amount of chances that Mesut Ozil is making on a regular basis, he's top in all five European leagues."

Advertisement

The former striker added that Ozil continues to provide the chances but it is up to his teammates to take them.

"Now whether that's Arsenal not getting the best out of him or people not taking the chances, he's still creating them."

"I have no problem with Mesut Ozil earning what he is earning, because at the end of the day you need players around him that can bring the best out of him as well."

What's next?

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Europa League final clash against London rivals Chelsea on May 29.