Arsenal News: Mesut Ozil says he feels 'helpless' not playing for the Gunners

Arsenal v Swansea City - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has admitted that he feels 'helpless' watching his teammates play from the sidelines but believes he still has a future at the Emirates despite the lack of game time under Unai Emery.

In case you didn't know...

Ozil has been struggling to find minutes on the field since Emery replaced Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018. The 31-year-old midfielder has only featured in two of Arsenal's 11 games so far this season, and the arrival of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid has further alienated him from the squad.

The German playmaker has often been criticised for his lackadaisical approach during games, with fans even accusing him of using illness as an excuse to stay out of matches.

The former Los Blancos star was heavily linked with an exit in January last year but the Gunners were unable to find a potential buyer. He has since signed a new four-year-deal that sees him earn £350,000 a week at the Emirates.

The heart of the matter

Despite questions looming over his time at Arsenal, Ozil has insisted that his future remains with the north London outfit and has assured fans that he is ready to make a difference if called upon.

He told The Athletic,

"It’s disappointing, of course. But as a professional footballer, I have to respect the decision of the coach.

"Not being involved, watching from home, makes me feel helpless. I want to be part of the side, I want to support my team-mates to succeed. I’m not training all the time just for the sake of it, I’m ready to play.

"This should not be about me or the coach, only the club. I have to give everything, be fit and focused, and I’m training hard to be ready."

When asked if Emery might not pick him to start for the team again, he replied,

"I don’t think that will happen. I will play. I believe in myself to do what he asks of me and I want to help the club to reach our goals.

"I’ve worked under some of the biggest coaches in the world - Arsene [Wenger], Jose Mourinho, Joachim Low - and always I show respect. It’s the same for Unai.

"We might not see eye-to-eye on everything but that’s normal, it’s life and it’s the same with my family and friends. You have to accept it and go forward."

What's next?

Arsenal currently sit at third place on the Premier League table and will return to action when they face Sheffield United on Monday.