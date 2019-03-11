Arsenal news: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals new penalty run-up that helped him score against Manchester United

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that a new penalty run-up has helped him avoid a replication of his North London derby miss during the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday night.

In case you didn't know...

Aubameyang infamously missed a crucial penalty against Tottenham Hotspur a week ago to deny Arsenal a chance to move a point behind their North London rivals.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was incredibly remorseful after the game, addressing the miss via his Instagram handle.

The post read, "My son was wishing me to score in that game, that was the opportunity. I came home and he told me no worries you'll score in the next one. Feel sorry but at the same time I feel proud of what the team did and I'm a team player since day one."

"So let’s go forward and keep the head up. We never say enough thank you for the support."

The Gabonese striker, however, made up for his derby miss by stepping up to take the penalty as Arsenal ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's winning streak in the Premier League last night.

The Arsenal man appeared more confident than he was against the Spurs running up to the penalty spot, as he successfully found the net to secure a crucial three points for the hosts.

The heart of the matter

Aubameyang has now revealed that it was a new penalty run-up that helped him score Arsenal's second goal against United

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said, "I was confident, my team-mates give me a lot of confidence. Laca gave me the penalty and that was cool from him, I was really focused. I made a mistake against Tottenham, looking down at the last moment, not watching Lloris, but today I watched until the end - and being focused you score a penalty."

"I know where the ball is and you have to practice this all the time, and today it went in! I knew that it would be tough, but I was feeling confident and if I missed this one, what can I say?"

On Arsenal's race for a top-four finish, the striker said, "We have a good spirit, we are hungry. We want to come back into the Champions League and we're all focused on that."

Aubameyang also spoke about his chances at winning the Premier League Golden boot, saying, "It would mean a lot [to win the Golden Boot]. It's not easy, we have great strikers in this league and it will be tough until the end, but I stay focused and the most important thing is the Champions League first, and if I can get it then that's great."

What's next?

Last night's victory and Tottenham Hotspurs' loss over the weekend means that the Gunners managed to go one point behind their cross-city rivals.

Arsenal will hope to keep up their challenge for a Champions League spot when they face Newcastle on April 2.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will turn their attention to the Europa League where they will be vying to overturn their first leg deficit against Rennes in the second leg of their round-of-16 fixture on Thursday night.

