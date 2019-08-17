Arsenal News: Robin van Persie praises Dani Ceballos for his performance against Burnley

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Dani Ceballos has been lauded after delivering a superb performance at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal against Burnley. Former Gunners striker Robin van Persie also joined in on the act, showering praise on the Real Madrid loanee and claiming that he was the best player on the pitch.

In case you didn't know...

The 23-year-old joined Arsenal on loan in the summer transfer window and started his first league game for the Gunners earlier today against Burnley. The North London club beat the Clarets 2-1, with the Spaniard playing a huge role in both goals scored by his side.

It appears as though Ceballos has already adapted to the demands of the Premier League as he completed 100% of his take-ons and enjoyed a passing accuracy of 90% over the course of the game.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to BT Sport, van Persie expressed his admiration for Ceballos' performance, saying:

"Ceballos was by far the best player on the pitch. He was making the game, creating, he wanted the ball constantly. He was just a joy to watch."

"He runs a lot. I think the stats tell you as well that he ran the most of all players, so that tells you that he’s alive, he’s there, he wants to play, he wants to create. He’s just a very positive player who’s having fun, you can see he’s having fun."

Van Persie was joined by Martin Keown and Joe Cole who both lauded the midfielder for his stellar display. The duo opined that Ceballos is a "great addition to the group" and praised him for his "all-round good display".

Ceballos' display helped Arsenal win their second league game on the trot, marking the first time in 10 years that the Gunners have won their first two Premier League matches.

What's next?

Arsenal will next face Liverpool at Anfield. Last season, they were humiliated 5-1 by the Reds but the Gunners will be hoping that history does not repeat itself next weekend.

Meanwhile, Burnley will face Wolves next Sunday.