Arsenal News Roundup: Agent reveals Gunners' 'real' interest in star midfielder, Arsenal stars receive immense praise after Molde win, and more — 6th November 2020

After registering their first win at Old Trafford in 14 years, North London giants Arsenal continued to build momentum with another impressive win in Europe as they beat FK Molde by a scoreline of 4-1. Mikel Arteta's men were ruthless on the night at the Emirates and came back from a one-goal deficit and put four past Erling Moe's men

As the Gunners prepare to host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, here, we take a look at some of the latest Arsenal news.

Szoboszlai's agent claims Arsenal's interest in star is 'real'

Dominik Szoboszlai has been one of the most impressive young midfielders in the world over the last year or so, and is coveted by several of Europe's elite. Arsenal have been reported to have an interest in the Hungarian, which has been confirmed [H/T: SportWitness] by the 20-year-old's agent.

6 - Dominik Szoboszlai was directly involved in at least 1 goal in all 6 competitive matches in October (2 goals and 7 assists). Constant. #RBSWSG pic.twitter.com/4lb8z9ue7i — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 31, 2020

While speaking about where his client could potentially end up, Matyas Esterhazy, owner of EM Sports Consulting Kft who represent the midfielder, claimed that 'Arsenal's interest is real'. However, he didn't reveal much else, except for the fact that Szoboszlai could remain in the 'German-speaking world', suggesting that a move to a Bundesliga club could be on the cards for the RB Salzburg man.

Owen Hargreaves praises Arsenal trio after Europa League win

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves heaped praise on Arsenal stars Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, and Bukayo Saka after their emphatic win against Molde. The Gunners emerged victorious over the Norwegians with a massive 4-1 win.

Speaking on the players after the game, Hargreaves said;

"I think it’s a great night for Mikel [Arteta] and for Arsenal. I thought [Eddie] Nketiah was great, [Joe] Willock has come in and was fabulous and [Bukayo] Saka from the bench has made an impact. Credit to Molde but it’s a really good night and a really good run out for Arsenal."

The trio were influential in the win and helped the team get back into the game after conceding an early opener from the visitors.

Arsenal and Wolves' interest in Athletic Bilbao star revealed

Arsenal and Wolves have reportedly registered an interest in signing Bilbao star Unai Nunez. The Spanish defender is rated highly by the clubs, and Arsenal considered him as an option back in May. The Gunners were said to be willing to pay big money for the Spaniard.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Unai Nunez from Athletic Club



The Basque outfit have won just one of the 10 matches the centre-back has started in LaLiga this season compared to 8 of the 17 matches he hasn't... pic.twitter.com/QJj5dJnBmk — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 7, 2020

Wolves were also said to be keen on him as well and Athletic Bilbao were even set to make a move for David Garcia of Osasuna as a replacement for him. However, his €30m release clause was deemed too expensive by Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

