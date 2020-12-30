Arsenal News Roundup: Arteta eyeing another Real Madrid star on loan, Costa not on Gunners' radar, and more - 29th December 2020

With the January transfer window around the corner, Arsenal will hope to make a few additions and improve their form to climb up the Premier League table. Here’s the latest news featuring Arsenal from 29 December 2020:

Arsenal will not make a move for Diego Costa

Diego Costa struggled for playing time with Atletico Madrid this season and is now a free agent after the player and the club came to an agreement for the mutual termination of his contract.

Costa, of course, had a successful spell in England with Chelsea and helped them to the Premier League title and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

A recent report by The Times, however, has revealed that Costa is not on Arsenal’s wish list for the January transfer window. The Gunners are expected to add more attacking reinforcements next month.

Arsenal offered Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new contract in the summer but he hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form so far, managing just three goals in 13 league appearances so far this season.

Isco to Arsenal a possibility

Arsenal are in dire need of an injection of creativity, and that might come in the form of Isco who has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid.

The 28-year old is not one of Zinedine Zidane’s preferred options in midfield, and has been able to make just three starts all season under the Frenchman.

A six-month loan spell is likely for him in January, and Arsenal are said to be in the hunt as per Metro. The midfield will prefer to stay in Spain considering it’s only a short loan spell, with Sevilla being his favored destination.

Arsenal already have Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos on loan at the club, but considering he isn’t playing as much, Los Blancos may have second thoughts about loaning Isco to the Gunners.

Lee Dixon feels Aubameyang should remain on the bench

Former Arsenal star Lee Dixon feels remaining on the bench might do Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang some good as the Gabon star is yet to find his best form this season.

Aubameyang missed the game against Chelsea on Boxing Day, but Arsenal did not feel his absence as the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli produced the goods in attack.

Dixon has explained that if Arsenal do well without Aubameyang, the forward could come back strong with a point to prove:

“He’s [Aubameyang] obviously a hugely talented footballer and we need his goals, but it might be a time for him [Arteta] just to look and assess the team,” Dixon said.

“If they win their next two games and he doesn’t play then he could come back firing. That rest might do him good,” he added.