Arsenal News Roundup: Gunners handed major boost in pursuit of top target, Arteta worried as injuries mount and more: 23 November 2020

Arsenal had to dig deep to muster enough fight to hold off a rampant Leeds United last night after being reduced to 10-men early in the second half. Things aren't looking all that well at North London at the moment.

Let's take a look at the top stories involving Arsenal from 23 November 2020.

Arsenal and Leeds United slam online abuse of Pepe and Alioski

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal and Ezkjan Alioski of Leeds United got into a scuffle during the second half which ended in the former thrusting his head into his counterpart's and subsequently receiving a red card for it.

Both players received several racist and threatening messages following the incident and both Arsenal and Leeds United have slammed such behaviour and has promised to do everything within their power to expose the guilty parties.

Arsenal released a statement which reads as follows:

"We utterly condemn the vile abuse directed at Nicolas Pepe and Ezgjan Alioski on social media following our match against Leeds United.

"This is completely unacceptable and we will be working with the police and authorities to do everything we can to trace and prosecute the culprits."

Leeds also released a statement on the same:

"The vile abuse directed at Ezgjan Alioski and Nicolas Pepe on social media after yesterday’s Premier League game with Arsenal will not be tolerated by Leeds United.

"We will work closely with the police and the footballing authorities to ensure those responsible are identified and punished."

Willian and Bukayo Saka added to Arsenal's injury list

It's going from bad to worse for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. Following their goalless draw against Leeds United, it looks like their injury list is growing. Willian and Bukayo Saka failed to finish the game and had to be taken off. Willian has a muscular problem while Saka injured his knee.

Arsenal have six matches coming up in three weeks. Thomas Partey, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are already sidelined as well.

Yusuf Yazici's agent hints at move

Arsenal have been admirers of LOSC Lille midfielder Yusuf Yazici and now his agent Adem Cebeci has told Turkish outlet Demiroren News Agency (via The Mirror) that Lille will look to sell him when his value increases and he believes that it will happen soon.

Cebeci said,

“It is necessary to be humble, but Yusuf’s achievement of this performance is the result of planned and patient work.

“It is really an honour for the big clubs to take care of Yusuf. Because Yusuf has goals and is moving towards this goal.

“(Lille) Sporting director (Luis) Campos likes Yusuf’s game very much. That’s why he worked hard for his transfer. When Yusuf reaches his true potential, they want to sell him to very good clubs for a very good price, and that doesn’t seem too far."