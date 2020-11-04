Arsenal News Roundup: Gunners star named in top 10 most valuable youngsters list, Mikel Arteta backed by legendary Arsenal striker and more - 3rd November 2020

In today's Arsenal news roundup, we have the latest as one of the Gunners' rising stars has been named in CIES' top 10 list of most valuable youngsters in football. Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta has received the backing of a legendary Arsenal striker.

Bukayo Saka valued at £84 million, 7th in CIES' list of 10 most valuable youngsters

Arsenal's teenage sensation Bukayo Saka has been named in CIES' list of top 10 most valuable youngsters in football and is valued at around £84 million. The 18-year-old is joined by the likes of Erling Haaland, Ansu Fati and Alphonso Davies.

The list is led by Bayern Munich speedster Alphonso Davies -- who has a valuation of £162 million (close to double of Saka's valuation).

Four Premier League stars have been included in the list, with Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Mason Greenwood the other three players to accompany Saka.

Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright backs Mikel Arteta's pursuit to improve record against Top 6 sides

Arsenal's abysmal form against the traditional Premier League Big Six is no secret. The Gunners have struggled immensely against these teams over the last decade, especially away from home.

However, legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright is confident that the Gunners have turned over a new leaf under Mikel Arteta and believes that their record is set to improve.

The Gunners recorded a much-needed 1-0 away win over Manchester United during the weekend, and Wright believes this is the first of many. He said:

"People can say whatever they want about the big six and the records, but under Mikel I haven’t got a problem now playing any of them because we are more organised and know what we’re doing.

"We have got a guy up front [Aubameyang] who if he gets chances will finish them and it’s a whole different structure at Arsenal. They can talk about not beating that top six as much as they want, we are going into a different era."

Rio Ferdinand rues Manchester United's failure to sign Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has been impressive since his move to Arsenal over the summer

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has rued his former club's failure to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid over the summer.

The Ghana international signed for Arsenal in the summer transfer window and has been impressive since making the Deadline Day move to the Emirates. He was one of the standout players in Arsenal's recent 1-0 win over Manchester United. Speaking in an interview, Ferdinand said:

"Partey – what?! I said a while ago back in April or before that when I was talking about who United should buy – that was my guy!"