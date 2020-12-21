Arsenal news roundup: Gunners to be without key player for Cup clash, Maxi Gomez to be available for a cut-price fee, and more - 21st December 2020

Arsenal were beaten again in the Premier League in the weekend, and will hope for some sort of a positive run when they play thrice in seven days, starting with Manchester City in the EFL Cup. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Arsenal from 21 December 2020:

Arteta will be backed with cash-injection on January

The Daily Mail claims that the club will back under-pressure manager Mikel Arteta in January to help him turn things around in the second half of the season.

There was optimism around the club in the summer as Arsenal won the FA Cup and the Community Shield under Arteta, but things have not panned out as expected.

The news summer signings have struggled for consistency, and Arteta has failed to change things as he does not have too many quality options on the bench.

It’s clear that the Gunners need to add some new faces in the January transfer window, and the Arsenal hierarchy will give the Spanish manager exactly that as he looks to arrest the club’s slide down the league table.

Arsenal target Maxi Gomez could be sold for cheap

Valencia are struggling financially at the moment and might sell forward Maxi Gomez for a lot less than his £125 million release clause, as per Mirror.

Several key players left Valencia last summer, and Gomez could be next in line as Arsenal eye a cut-price deal for the Uruguayan forward.

Arsenal have struggled for goals this season, and need some reinforcements in attack to help them climb up the league table.

Mikel Arteta’s side have scored just 12 goals in 14 games so far this season, and are currently 15th in the league table. Gomez has not had a particularly good season for Valencia, managing just four goals in 12 La Liga appearances, but he could be the much-needed freshness the Arsenal attack needs.

Aubameyang to miss quarter-final clash against Manchester City

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang picked up a muscle injury in training and missed the clash against Everton on Saturday. The Gabon international is yet to recover, and will miss the important clash against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The positive for Arsenal is that forward Gabriel Martinelli is back and is in line to feature against the holders.

Arsenal, despite their poor form in the league, have done well in the Cup competitions. The Gunners knocked out Manchester City in the FA Cup last season, and will look to do the same in the EFL Cup come Tuesday.