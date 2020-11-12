Arsenal News Roundup: Nicolas Pepe upset over lack of game time at Arsenal, Gunners in talks with Dominik Szboszlai, and more - 11th November 2020

In today's Arsenal news roundup, we have the latest with Nicolas Pepe expressing his frustration at the lack of game time under Arteta, the Gunners being in talks with a creative midfielder ahead of the January transfer window, and more.

Nicolas Pepe unhappy over lack of game time at Arsenal

Arsenal's record signing Nicolas Pepe has expressed his disappointment at the lack of game time currently afforded to him so far this season. Mikel Arteta has preferred summer signing Willian to Pepe since the start of the new season, forcing the Ivorian to make substitute appearances.

The 25-year-old has been restricted to first-team starts in Cup games only. Speaking in a recent interview, Pepe highlighted how a player needs to be playing more regularly to be smiling. The Ivorian winger didn't hide his frustration at being named as one of the substitutes more often than not. He said:

"My goal is to play more. To have a little more playing time. A player who plays is happy. For me, I would like to play a little more to find a smile again.

"He (Arteta) wants me to be 100 per cent focused during the 90 minutes of the match. Afterwards, I see during training that I will be a substitute the following weekend.

"But the coach speaks to me, he also has assistants who are there for that. But it is frustrating for any player to be on the bench.

"A super-sub role? The coach makes his choices. It's up to me to show him that I don't have that role."

Arsenal in talks with Dominik Szoboszlai

Arsenal are in talks with Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szboszlai as Mikel Arteta looks to address his side's lack of creativity in the upcoming transfer market. According to reports, the Gunners have been in contact with the representatives of the 20-year-old, and are contemplating whether to trigger his £23 million release clause.

Advertisement

Serie A duo Napoli and AC Milan are also said to be interested in the services of Szoboszlai, however, the report adds that the Gunners are in pole position to sign the 20-year-old.

Arsenal set to reignite interest in RB Leipzig midfielder

Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to reports. The Gunners were linked with a move for the RB Leipzig midfielder when Unai Emery was at the helm.

However, according to reports, the Gunners are set to make a renewed effort to sign the 22-year-old in the upcoming transfer window. Arsenal have suffered immensely because of a lack of creativity in midfield, and it makes sense that they have been linked with a player who was one of the top assist providers in Bundesliga last season.