×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal News: Sead Kolasinac fights off knife-wielding thugs who attacked him and Mesut Ozil on London street

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
191   //    26 Jul 2019, 11:49 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

In a terrifyingly bizarre incident, Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were attacked by knife-wielding motor-bikers in a car-jacking attempt on Thursday.

In case you didn't know...

Ozil and Kolasinac recently returned to the United Kingdom after Arsenal's pre-season tour in the United States. The Gunners concluded the tour on a sour note as Real Madrid broke their pre-season winning streak by securing a victory on penalties.

The North London outfit made two signings immediately after their return from the tour, procuring the services of Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan and Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba.

The heart of the matter

According to the Daily Mail, Ozil and Kolasinac were ambushed by car-jackers as they drove by in the German's car along Golders Green Road at around 5 pm yesterday.

The thugs surrounded Ozil's car and threatened the players by wielding knives. CCTV footage from the scene showed Kolasinac fighting off the attackers by throwing punches while his teammate was inside the vehicle.

After he briefly managed to fend off the attackers, Kolasinac joined Ozil in the car as they sped away. However, the thugs continued to pursue the football stars in 'a high-speed chase that lasted for more than a mile.'

The teammates promptly rushed to a Turkish restaurant called 'Likya' where the staff came to their aid.

A Scotland yard spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement saying, "Police were called to NW3, shortly before 5 pm on Thursday, 25 July to reports of an attempted robbery. It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car."

Advertisement

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

An Arsenal representative has also assured that the players were not harmed in the incident saying, "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."

What's next?

Following a successful tour in the United States, Arsenal will next face Lyon in the Emirates Cup final on Sunday.

Tags:
Arsenal Mesut Ozil Sead Kolasinac
Advertisement
Why Mesut Ozil has a one-dimensional role in Unai Emery’s Arsenal next season
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Mesut Ozil calls on fans to help him with a classy gesture ahead of his wedding
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Cesc Fabregas hits out at Mesut Ozil after Europa League disappointment
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Fenerbahce confirm they can't afford Arsenal's Mesut Ozil  
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: 3 things we observed from an Arsenal perspective | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Arsenal lost 0-1 to Everton
RELATED STORY
Premier League, 2018-19: Arsenal vs Newcastle United Match Predictions and more
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Ex Gunner Marc Overmars says the club should sell Mesut Ozil to fund Hakim Ziyech transfer
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: 'Mesut Ozil is the kind of player you want in your team', insists Gunners legend
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final: Arsenal's Predicted starting XI vs Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us