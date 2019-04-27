×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal news: Sol Campbell advises Emery to sell ten first-team players in the summer

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
279   //    27 Apr 2019, 16:09 IST

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has advised Gunners manager Unai Emery to command a massive reshuffle in the squad by first offloading ten players from his first team this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal currently sit at fifth place on the Premier League table after two consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace, and Wolverhampton Wanderers derailed their race to finish in the top four this season.

Despite showing signs of progress under Emery, the Gunners' inconsistency and lack of a fighting spirit, especially when playing away from home, has cost the club several points over the course of the season.

Emery's side were expected to have cemented their place in the top four by this week considering their rivals' dropped points in recent games. However, their consecutive losses have served as a painful reminder of how long the club still has to go.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to talkSPORT, Campbell clarified that he does not solely blame Shkodran Mustafi for their loss against Crystal Palace, stating that it was a "team thing".

"I think there’s probably 10 players who aren’t good enough. I’m not just blaming Mustafi for what happened at Crystal Palace because I think it was a team thing, although he made a mistake.

‘There are 10 players who Arsenal really need to look at getting out of the club.

The former Arsenal star further highlighted the plight of having big name players who are under-performing in the team saying, "I think the fans need to not fall for the name on the back of the shirt."

"What the fans have to do is see what the players do on the pitch and can they fight and have the desire for the club. ‘It may not be a world-class name but we got showed up by Wolves, and not many people knew who these Wolves players were at the start of the season."

What's next?

Arsenal have the chance to rectify themselves when they face Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Sol Campbell Unai Emery
Advertisement
4 players Arsenal should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
3 Transfers Arsenal should go all out for this summer
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal should sell to increase their transfer budget
RELATED STORY
5 players who played for both Arsenal and Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Players Arsenal could get rid of in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Arsenal should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 things that need to happen for Arsenal to challenge for the title again
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal should sign in the summer transfer window of 2019
RELATED STORY
6 players Arsenal need to sell to move to the next level
RELATED STORY
5 Outstanding players who left Arsenal on a free transfer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 36
FT LIV HUD
5 - 0
 Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town
4' TOT WES
0 - 0
 Tottenham vs West Ham
Today CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
Today FUL CAR 07:30 PM Fulham vs Cardiff City
Today SOU AFC 07:30 PM Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
Today WAT WOL 07:30 PM Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today BRI NEW 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle
Tomorrow LEI ARS 04:30 PM Leicester City vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR MAN 06:35 PM Burnley vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us