Arsenal news: Sol Campbell advises Emery to sell ten first-team players in the summer

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has advised Gunners manager Unai Emery to command a massive reshuffle in the squad by first offloading ten players from his first team this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal currently sit at fifth place on the Premier League table after two consecutive defeats to Crystal Palace, and Wolverhampton Wanderers derailed their race to finish in the top four this season.

Despite showing signs of progress under Emery, the Gunners' inconsistency and lack of a fighting spirit, especially when playing away from home, has cost the club several points over the course of the season.

Emery's side were expected to have cemented their place in the top four by this week considering their rivals' dropped points in recent games. However, their consecutive losses have served as a painful reminder of how long the club still has to go.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to talkSPORT, Campbell clarified that he does not solely blame Shkodran Mustafi for their loss against Crystal Palace, stating that it was a "team thing".

"I think there’s probably 10 players who aren’t good enough. I’m not just blaming Mustafi for what happened at Crystal Palace because I think it was a team thing, although he made a mistake.

‘There are 10 players who Arsenal really need to look at getting out of the club.

The former Arsenal star further highlighted the plight of having big name players who are under-performing in the team saying, "I think the fans need to not fall for the name on the back of the shirt."

"What the fans have to do is see what the players do on the pitch and can they fight and have the desire for the club. ‘It may not be a world-class name but we got showed up by Wolves, and not many people knew who these Wolves players were at the start of the season."

What's next?

Arsenal have the chance to rectify themselves when they face Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.