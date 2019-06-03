Arsenal News: Stephan Lichtsteiner announces departure from the club after one season

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has announced his departure from the club following the conclusion of his one-year contract.

In case you didn't know...

The Swiss defender posted a thank you on his Instagram account, appearing to confirm that he will be leaving the Gunners. This comes a few days after Arsenal fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the Europa League final.

Lichtsteiner joined on a free transfer from Juventus this past summer. During his time with the Serie A club, he won seven league titles. Unfortunately, in his one season with the North London club, he failed to help his side add any trophies to their cabinet.

The heart of the matter

The 35-year-old made a total of 23 appearances this season, including 14 in the Premier League. Due to numerous injuries to members of the Arsenal backline, the veteran right-back was asked to play in other positions, including left-back and centre-back.

Despite his experience, though, he struggled in the Premier League and simply did not suit Unai Emery's system. Moreover, his struggles meant Emery turned to Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the latter half of the season, limiting Lichtsteiner's game time.

With Hector Bellerin set to return next season, the 35-year-old is expected to fall further down the pecking order which means it would make little sense for him to stay at the club.

In his Instagram post, Lichtsteiner expressed disappointment in Arsenal's failure to win the Europa League. Thereafter, he wished everyone at the club all the best and thanked the fans for their support.

What's next?

Arsenal will miss out on Champions League action for the third consecutive season after failing to win the Europa League or finish in the top four of the Premier League.

As for Lichtsteiner, it remains to be seen where his next destination is.