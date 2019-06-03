×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal News: Stephan Lichtsteiner announces departure from the club after one season

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
64   //    03 Jun 2019, 19:29 IST

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has announced his departure from the club following the conclusion of his one-year contract.

In case you didn't know...

The Swiss defender posted a thank you on his Instagram account, appearing to confirm that he will be leaving the Gunners. This comes a few days after Arsenal fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the Europa League final.

Lichtsteiner joined on a free transfer from Juventus this past summer. During his time with the Serie A club, he won seven league titles. Unfortunately, in his one season with the North London club, he failed to help his side add any trophies to their cabinet.

The heart of the matter

The 35-year-old made a total of 23 appearances this season, including 14 in the Premier League. Due to numerous injuries to members of the Arsenal backline, the veteran right-back was asked to play in other positions, including left-back and centre-back.

Despite his experience, though, he struggled in the Premier League and simply did not suit Unai Emery's system. Moreover, his struggles meant Emery turned to Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the latter half of the season, limiting Lichtsteiner's game time.

With Hector Bellerin set to return next season, the 35-year-old is expected to fall further down the pecking order which means it would make little sense for him to stay at the club.


Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

Dear Gunners We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club's history. But to be close ... is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best! I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated! See you Stephan #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #ThankYou

A post shared by Stephan Lichtsteiner (@stephanlichtsteiner) on

In his Instagram post, Lichtsteiner expressed disappointment in Arsenal's failure to win the Europa League. Thereafter, he wished everyone at the club all the best and thanked the fans for their support.

What's next?

Arsenal will miss out on Champions League action for the third consecutive season after failing to win the Europa League or finish in the top four of the Premier League.

As for Lichtsteiner, it remains to be seen where his next destination is.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Stephan Lichtsteiner Unai Emery
Advertisement
Lichtsteiner expects Arsenal exit after Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: AC Milan midfielder on Arsenal radar, Arsenal looking at Monchi alternative
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Arsenal fail to make Top-4 - 3 players who flopped for Gunners this season
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: From slumber to real business
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 2 things we learnt about Arsenal from their game against Leicester City
RELATED STORY
3 Arsenal flops who cost Emery a lot in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Lichtsteiner out as Switzerland name Nations League Finals squad
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal are in danger of being a mid-table club
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery's first season signings: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal should sign to challenge for the title next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us