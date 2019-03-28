Arsenal News: Toure on his famous tackle on Arsene Wenger, midfielder pens a long term deal with the Gunners and more | March 27, 2019

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Kolo Toure

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal news of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners!

Kolo Toure on his reaction after the famous tackle on Arsene Wenger

In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool centre back Kolo Toure opened up on his famous tackle on the legendary manager.

Toure who has returned to the Premier League as a backroom staff of Leicester City boss Brendon Rodgers was a part of the famous invincible side of Arsenal and made more than 300 appearances for the Gunners, winning a Premier League and two FA Cups during his seven-year stay at the Emirates.

KoIo Toure who was given a chance to impress Arsene Wenger during his trial in London, flew into challenges against star players like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp before tackling down the gaffer.

He told the Telegraph upon his reaction after the tackle,

"Did I think my dream was over? Well, of course, you’re always scared if you tackle the manager of the club. I haven’t done it on purpose but that kind of thing can happen."

Arsenal women's team midfielder Katie McCabe extends her contract

Arsenal Women v Manchester United Women - FA WSL Cup

Katie McCabe, who joined Arsenal from Shelbourne Ladies in 2015, has penned a long term deal with the Gunners, according to the official website.

One of the key figures in Ireland's run to the UEFA Euro Women's team that reached the qualifying round in 2017, McCabe has been a vital figure in the Gunners midfield since her return from loan in 2017.

The 23-year old has scored eight goals and made 11 assists this season for Arsenal.

Tyrese John-Jules on his dream debut for the Gunners

Arsenal v Swansea City - Premier League 2

A part of the Arsenal family since the age of eight, Tyrese John-Jules had a moment to cherish, as he scored his first goal for the Gunners in the friendly match against Al-Nasr.

John-Jules, who came on as a second-half substitute in the match scored the third and winning goal for the Gunners as they defeated Al-Nasr 3-2. The teenager won the ball at the edge of the opposition box after pressing the defender and showed impressive composure in front of goal as he coolly rounded the goalkeeper before finishing it into the net.

When talking to the Arsenal media upon his feeling of scoring the first goal, and his cool and composed finish, the 18-year old said:

It was an amazing feeling. I’ve been looking forward to this moment all my life, so I’m just happy that it’s actually come off.

I scored a similar goal for the under-18s and a similar situation popped up. I just tried to keep it cool, do the same thing and it came off.

