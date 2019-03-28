×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal News: Toure on his famous tackle on Arsene Wenger, midfielder pens a long term deal with the Gunners and more | March 27, 2019 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
97   //    28 Mar 2019, 02:27 IST

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Kolo Toure
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Kolo Toure

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal news of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners!

Kolo Toure on his reaction after the famous tackle on Arsene Wenger

In an exclusive interview with the Telegraph former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool centre back Kolo Toure opened up on his famous tackle on the legendary manager.

Toure who has returned to the Premier League as a backroom staff of Leicester City boss Brendon Rodgers was a part of the famous invincible side of Arsenal and made more than 300 appearances for the Gunners, winning a Premier League and two FA Cups during his seven-year stay at the Emirates.

KoIo Toure who was given a chance to impress Arsene Wenger during his trial in London, flew into challenges against star players like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp before tackling down the gaffer.

He told the Telegraph upon his reaction after the tackle,

"Did I think my dream was over? Well, of course, you’re always scared if you tackle the manager of the club. I haven’t done it on purpose but that kind of thing can happen."

Arsenal women's team midfielder Katie McCabe extends her contract

Arsenal Women v Manchester United Women - FA WSL Cup
Arsenal Women v Manchester United Women - FA WSL Cup

Katie McCabe, who joined Arsenal from Shelbourne Ladies in 2015, has penned a long term deal with the Gunners, according to the official website.

Advertisement

One of the key figures in Ireland's run to the UEFA Euro Women's team that reached the qualifying round in 2017, McCabe has been a vital figure in the Gunners midfield since her return from loan in 2017.

The 23-year old has scored eight goals and made 11 assists this season for Arsenal.

Tyrese John-Jules on his dream debut for the Gunners

Arsenal v Swansea City - Premier League 2
Arsenal v Swansea City - Premier League 2

A part of the Arsenal family since the age of eight, Tyrese John-Jules had a moment to cherish, as he scored his first goal for the Gunners in the friendly match against Al-Nasr.

John-Jules, who came on as a second-half substitute in the match scored the third and winning goal for the Gunners as they defeated Al-Nasr 3-2. The teenager won the ball at the edge of the opposition box after pressing the defender and showed impressive composure in front of goal as he coolly rounded the goalkeeper before finishing it into the net.

When talking to the Arsenal media upon his feeling of scoring the first goal, and his cool and composed finish, the 18-year old said:

It was an amazing feeling. I’ve been looking forward to this moment all my life, so I’m just happy that it’s actually come off.
I scored a similar goal for the under-18s and a similar situation popped up. I just tried to keep it cool, do the same thing and it came off.
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Kolo Toure Arsene Wenger Emirates Stadium Arsenal Transfer News
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners midfielder leaves for MLS, Villarreal star on Arsenal radar and more: 11 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
6 Players who have played for Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Gunners identity their Number 1 target, Long-term target may move away from his present club and more | March 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
10 superstars Arsene Wenger missed out on
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Midfielder agrees personal terms with Arsenal, Emery gives verdict on Carassco and more – January 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Arsene Wenger Signings At Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 hidden gems unearthed by Arsene Wenger
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Former star backs Gunners to qualify for the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Arsenal bargain purchases from the Wenger Era
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners looking to sign Rennes winger, Real Madrid set price tag on Arsenal target and more: March 15, 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us