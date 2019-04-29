Arsenal news: Unai Emery advised to sell Mesut Ozil to bring in four players instead

Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been advised to sell midfielder Mesut Ozil and bring in four players with the funds that will be freed up following his departure.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes that cashing in on the German play-maker would be Arsenal's best bet to strengthen the problem areas that has denied them several points this season.

In case you didn't know

Ozil's future at the Emirates remains uncertain with criticism surrounding his attitude coming in from different quarters. While the midfielder has been hailed for his technical and creative abilities, fans and pundits believe he lacks the attitude and the spirit to go with them.

The German has had a polarising season under Unai Emery himself, with the former Sevilla boss tossing the World Cup winner aside in a series of big games citing either illness or inability to deal with crucial games as reasons for the continued snubs.

With Aaron Ramsey set to leave for Juventus at the end of the season, Ozil is also expected to contribute even more than he initially did in the middle of the park.

The heart of the matter

Campbell believes that the amount Arsenal spends on Ozil's weekly £350,000 income can be used to sign four versatile players instead. Speaking to The Express UK, the former Gunners star said, "If it was up to me, he’d be gone. I don’t think he can contribute enough to Arsenal. With the set-up and the way the Premier League is going, I don’t think he does enough."

"Is he a wonderfully gifted player? Of course he is. But the way his talent is going, he doesn’t do enough for me."

"On his wage, that could bring in four players. And it might be four versatile players. On one persons wage you get four opportunities to improve the squad, that must take priority."

He added, "More functional players get the better of Arsenal and are undoing them. That should never undo Arsenal because the club should have that in abundance. Arsenal haven’t had that type of player in recent years and they need to get that back."

What's next?

After suffering their third consecutive defeat in the Premier League on Sunday, Arsenal will shift their focus to the Europa League, where they are scheduled to face Valencia in the first leg of their semi-final fixture on May 2.