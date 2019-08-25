Arsenal news: Unai Emery believes Gunners have reduced the gap to Liverpool despite heavy defeat

Unai Emery believes that Arsenal have reduced the gap to Liverpool.

What's the story?

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has claimed that the Gunners have narrowed the gap to Liverpool despite their 3-1 defeat to the reigning European champions last night.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season as they beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield last night. Joel Matip put the Reds ahead with a thumping header just before half-time while Mohamed Salah extended his team's lead from the spot just four minutes after the break.

The Egyptian netted a second in the 58th minute of the game before Lucas Torreira scored a consolation goal for the Londoners just five minutes before the final whistle.

The Gunners have struggled against the Merseysiders in the last few years and have failed to register a league win against Liverpool since October 2015. They were thrashed 5-1 at Anfield last season, but put in a much-improved display last night.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, speaking after the game, revealed that his side have narrowed the gap to Liverpool.

“Some players today made one step ahead, like (Joe) Willock, I think also it was a good match for (Nicolas) Pepe and Matteo (Guendouzi). (Dani) Ceballos struggled more than last week but it is one experience more for him.

“We need to be optimistic. I think we reduced the distance with Liverpool. At the moment it’s not enough but I think we can be, in some issues, positive.”

Emery went on to state that the penalty awarded to Liverpool in the second half was the turning point in the game.

“It was not all we wanted to do in the match because we wanted to keep the ball more, but their pressing was very strong. The second half the key was the penalty. I think (it was) very soft, I think usually it is not enough.

“But we continued our way, we opened more and they gave us more space to keep the ball. In the transition, they are very strong and they scored the third goal.

What's next?

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they face Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on September 1.

Liverpool, on the other hand, travel to Burnley for their next league game.