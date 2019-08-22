Arsenal News: Unai Emery hints at first start for Nicolas Pepe

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 235 // 22 Aug 2019, 21:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nicolas Pepe lit up Ligue 1 last season.

What's the story

Ahead of their trip to Anfield on Saturday, Arsenal manager Unai Emery has hinted about giving new signing Nicolas Pepe his first start in the Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal and Liverpool are the only teams in the Premier League yet to drop points after both of their opening matches.

The Gunners enjoyed victories over Newcastle United and Burnley in their first two matches leaving them second in the Premier League table with Liverpool having a superior goal difference.

The heart of the matter

Unai Emery.

Unai Emery has hinted about starting Nicolas Pepe against Liverpool in his press conference ahead of their trip to Anfield on Saturday.

The most important thing is to help him and his family to feel comfortable here. Now he is three weeks into working here with us. He didn't do the pre-season here but he’s progressively feeling better

For example, in the first match, he played 15 minutes in Newcastle, then he played 45 minutes against Burnley. I think his individual performances are progressively getting better

For Saturday, he is maybe ready to have more minutes. I am going to decide tomorrow, but really his progress has been positive and has been good for the team and for him. The most important piece of the adaptation is to help him to feel easy and be comfortable with us.

Advertisement

The Spanish manager further spoke about team news, issue of racism and VAR.

What's next

Arsenal in winless in their last eight league matches against Liverpool with their last victory coming way back in 2015 at the Emirates.

The record is much poorer at Anfield where the Gunners have not won a match since 2012 conceding a whopping 22 goals in their last six league visits.

Will Jurgen Klopp be doffing his hat come Saturday? He has never lost to Arsenal.