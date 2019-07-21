Arsenal News: Unai Emery provides transfer updates, wants to sign "three or four" players

Unai Emery is happy for Arsenal's youngsters

Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, provided several transfer updates in the post-match press conference following their 3-0 victory against Fiorentina. As per his comments, Arsenal are eyeing for at least three or four signings during this summer transfer window.

Due to insufficient transfer funds, Arsenal are going through a rough phase and are struggling to meet the evaluations for their main targets. The likes of William Saliba, Gremio star Everton Soares, Real Madrid ace Dani Ceballos and Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney have been on the radar of Unai Emery throughout the summer.

Arsenal registered an overwhelming victory, thrashing Fiorentina with 3-0 scoreline. An outstanding brace from Eddie Nketiah and an 89th-minute scorer from Joe Willock powered Arsenal past Fiorentina.

Speaking to the media, boss Unai Emery addressed the current transfer situations in the post-match press conference. Fist of all, he heaped praise on the team’s young players for showcasing brilliant performances against a tough side.

"Really I am with patience because we want to choose the best solution. Some players are very expensive and we are waiting for this possibility. We don't want now to go to the second line of players.

Thereafter, he said that the management is still in the hunt for some good players.

“We are waiting. We have very good players. We have very good young players. We are aware also that we need to improve some players in this squad.

"I want to sign one, two, three or four players only if we can be sure they are coming to improve our team."

Arsenal are yet to sign a player, and more than half of the transfer window has passed by. As the English transfer market is set to close on 8th August, Arsenal have to be quick to get some quality players in this window. However, The Gunners will play their next friendly against Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid on 24th July at the FedExField in Maryland.