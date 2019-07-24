Arsenal News: Unai Emery provides update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future

Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Manchester United in the recent weeks

What's the story?

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has given an update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the club. According to the 47-year-old, selling the Gabonese international is not really in their mind. The former Sevilla boss also explained how the striker could enhance his partnership with Alexandre Lacazette come next season.

In case you didn't know...

Regarded as one of the best strikers in the Premier League, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in a superb goal-scoring form since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window of 2018.

The Gabonese has played 49 league games for the Gunners so far, scoring 32 goals in the process. The 30-year-old also shared the Premier League Golden Shoe with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane last season, after netting 22 goals in 36 games.

However, the sharpshooter has been linked with a move away from the Emirates in recent days, with Manchester United among the top contenders to secure his services.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the journalists, Unai Emery revealed that Arsenal don't want to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He said:

"(It is) not really in our mind. Not really. We are very happy with Aubameyang and we don’t want to sell him."

The Spaniard also explained how he is planning to use Aubameyang alongside Lacazette next season.

"They compliment each other very good but they can play both, they were playing both and sometimes we are playing one striker or two strikers and another moment with one winger, and one winger."

"We have a very big possibility with different options with Aubameyang because he can play like a lone striker, like a striker with two and can play on the right wing and the left wing."

He also said that he wants his team to be very, very aggressive in the attacking third, adding:

"But, above all, we want to be very, very aggressive in the attacking third and also with moving forward to score with him and when we are deciding to play with another player maybe they are more one to one winger, one to one left or right, or maybe like Mesut (Ozil)."

"More deep to take the ball and to keep our possession with him in the pitch. It is different each moment and each match but above all with Aubameyang we can take different options with him and that is very rich for us."

What's next?

Arsenal will square off against Olympique Lyonnais in the final of the Emirates Cup on July 28.