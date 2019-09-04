Arsenal news: Unai Emery recalls previous meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 155 // 04 Sep 2019, 22:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery

What is the story?

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has recalled a previous meeting with former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson where they discussed about the Champions League and the Europa League.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal have made a pretty decent start to the 2019-20 season, having already garnered seven points from four Premier League matches. Unai Emery joined Arsenal in 2018 and helped the Gunners to reach the Europa League final last term. However, they suffered a defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

During his tenure with Sevilla, the Spaniard won the prestigious Europa League three times on the trot between 2014 and 2016. He was also awarded with the European coach of the accolade in the 2013-14 season.

This season, Arsenal will fight for the Europa League where they will face the likes of Vitoria SC, Eintracht Frankfurt and Standard Liege.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Soccer AM, Unai Emery admitted that he was once told by former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson:

"One day we were in Nyon for the coaches meeting and I was defending a lot the Europa League, and he – Ferguson – asked me, 'But really Unai, do you not prefer to win the Champions League?'

"Yes of course! He didn’t need to say it! But at that moment I can be happy and I can defend the Europa League because also I think the UEFA people improve a lot this competition. But really, really the first is the Champions League – okay"

Sir Alex Ferguson

He further recalled his early memories, saying,

Advertisement

"My first trophy was the Europa League with Sevilla, against Benfica in Turin. It was amazing. And really after continuing winning some more and really I am here and my objective is to achieve some important things in the football first, and after is to achieve titles."

What is next?

Unai Emery's Arsenal will travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford on the 15th of September when the Premier League resumes after the international break.