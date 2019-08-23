Arsenal News: Unai Emery urges Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny to leave the club

Arsenal v Watford - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes it would be in everyone's best interests for Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny to move on and leave the club before the European transfer window closes.

In case you didn't know...

Both Mustafi and Elneny have fallen down the pecking order under Emery and failed to make the playing XI in the first two Premier League games of the new campaign.

Mustafi was given a fair share of opportunities in the Spanish manager's first season in charge, but he largely disappointed supporters with a series of mistakes.

The Germany international is the Gunners' fifth most expensive signing but he could leave this summer, with clubs such as AS Monaco reportedly interested in his services.

Meanwhile, Elneny, who arrived at the Emirates in January 2016, has struggled to secure a regular place in the Gunners midfield and lately attracted interest from Turkish Super Lig clubs.

A fortnight ago, Emery revealed that he had spoken to Mustafi about his future at the club, telling him that it would be in his best interest to depart.

The heart of the matter

Emery has now reiterated his opinion, saying (via The Guardian), "They are very big players but for one circumstance or another they are going to have fewer chances to show their capacity or to be happy with us and the minutes they play in matches."

"But they know the situation and really I am wishing the best for them. I think now the best for them is to be protagonists in another team and to get another challenge for themselves."

"Last year with Mustafi and Mo, when they didn’t play they weren’t happy and I spoke with them a lot of times last year and this pre-season."

"I think it is positive for them to leave and sign for another team where they can be protagonists and be happy and continue their careers."

What's next?

Arsenal are set to travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in a much-awaited Premier League clash on Saturday.