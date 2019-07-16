×
Arsenal News: 'We prefer to take the best decision with patience,' says Unai Emery on transfer policy

Atharva Papnoi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    16 Jul 2019, 13:15 IST

Unai Emery
Unai Emery

What's the story?

Arsenal kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids. In the post-match conference, manager Unai Emery was questioned on a variety of topics, including the inevitable question on the transfer activity of the North London giants.

In his typical tight-lipped manner, Emery insisted that the club is working hard to get new players in before the window closes in 3 weeks time.

In case you didn't know...

The Gunners eased past the Rapids in the first match of their American tour, with several youngsters getting a chance to impress the gaffer, and new signing Gabriel Martinelli getting on the scoresheet. But Arsenal fans are far from optimistic for the new season, given the lack of transfer activity in the transfer window so far.

In a summer window where fans and pundits alike were expecting the Gunners to address the major issues that plagued the squad last season, they have not managed to secure any signing who would improve the first-team. With under three weeks to go until the window closes, the Gunners seem to be in dire need of a centre-back, a winger and an Aaron Ramsey replacement.

The heart of the matter

When asked if any transfers were close to completion in the post-match conference, Emery responded,

"The club is working. We are speaking every day with the club and Edu. I prefer to work with patience and calm and take the best decision. We have very good players, very young good players.
We need someone to help us. The club is working on that. We prefer to take the best decision with patience. If we need to wait more time for this reason I prefer to do that."

What's next?

Arsenal will continue their preparations for the new season when they take on Bayern Munich on Thursday. Many first-team stars are expected to be a part of the starting XI.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Unai Emery
