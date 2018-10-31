×
Arsenal News: Wenger gives verdict on team's form, former legend plays down top four chances, and more – October 31, 2018

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
News
31 Oct 2018, 22:05 IST

Wenger says he still wants to see Arsenal win games
Wenger says he still wants to see Arsenal win games

All the latest Arsenal news in one place!

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal can win the title this season

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who was at the helm for the club for over 22 years before stepping down after last season, expressed happiness over club's run of 12 unbeaten games.

“I am a supporter. When Arsenal win, I am happy. I still want Arsenal to win matches," he told Daily Mirror.

When asked if Arsenal could win the league this season, Wenger said, "Yes, why not? You know, when you look at the last season we have had at home, we had championship form because we won 15 games, two draws and two defeats.

"It was away from home where we were not so good. But the quality is there – we went to the League Cup final and the semi-finals in the Europa League, which we could have won, but the strength of the team was there.”

Paul Merson believes Arsenal cannot make top four this season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson recently said that the Gunners look suspect in their backline and thus, it will be difficult for them to seal a Champions League spot in the Premier League this season.

“It looks like an Arsene Wenger team defensively, and they have always been irresistible going forward on their day," said Merson in a conversation with Sky Sports.

“I think they will get turned over by a couple of smaller teams and I don’t see them beating the big ones."

However, Merson does believe that Unai Emery can get Arsenal to compete at the highest level once again when he builds his squad after a couple of transfer windows.

“At the start of the season, I don’t think anyone would have given them a shot of finishing in the top four. But he [Unai Emery] has given them a chance at least, it could happen.

“He’s a good manager and he needs a couple of windows. In time he will bring in his players. They’re a long way from Manchester City, but they will be more competitive.”

Emil Smith Rowe inspired by Kevin de Bruyne

Arsenal academy midfielder Emil Smith Rowe has been knocking on the doors of the first team with his impressive performances for the junior sides lately. The 17-year-old said in an interview with Goal.com that the player he looks up to in the league is Manchester City star, Kevin de Bruyne.

"Someone I inspire to play like is probably Kevin De Bruyne because of the way he plays," he said.

“I’m obviously in a privileged position to most people but for me it’s about staying focused and getting the right advice from my family and the people around me."

Rupin Kale
Contact Us Advertise with Us