Arsenal in pole position to secure Champions League spot after Watford victory

Arsenal have come a long way under Mikel Arteta. After starting their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with three successive defeats, Mikel Arteta's men have moved fourth with a thrilling 3-2 win at Watford on Sunday.

Not gave them much hope after they conceded nine goals and scored none after three games. However, Arteta’s side have superbly turned things around, winning four straight matches to usurp fourth-placed Manchester United.

The current Arsenal team is far from the fragile side that used to capitulate under the least pressure. Their newfound resilience was on display during their five-goal thriller at Watford.

Gunners get the job done against Watford

Most of Arsenal’s wins in recent weeks have been by very close margins, but it doesn’t negate the fact that they have all been deserving victories. The story was no different at Watford. A quick start to the game saw Martin Odegaard put the visitors in front after just five minutes.

However, the Hornets rallied, levelling proceedings six minutes later, with Cucho Hernandez's strike. Watford had their chances in the first half, but it was Arsenal who made theirs count. The Gunners went into the break with a deserved 2-1 lead following a brilliant goal by Bukayo Saka.

Gabriel Martinelli’s 52nd-minute strike gave the visitors a two-goal cushion. A late strike from Moussa Sissoko ensured a grandstand finale, but Arteta's side held on to claim all three points and continue their recent resurgence.

Squawka Football @Squawka

◉ 2-1 vs Brentford

◉ 2-1 vs Wolves

◉ 3-2 vs Watford



Arsenal win four consecutive Premier League games to put themselves back in the top four. ◉ 1-0 vs Wolves◉ 2-1 vs Brentford◉ 2-1 vs Wolves◉ 3-2 vs WatfordArsenal win four consecutive Premier League games to put themselves back in the top four. ◉ 1-0 vs Wolves◉ 2-1 vs Brentford◉ 2-1 vs Wolves◉ 3-2 vs Watford Arsenal win four consecutive Premier League games to put themselves back in the top four. 💪 https://t.co/ED7U8qNDvB

Arsenal in control of top-four race

It is obvious Arsenal have benefitted from the lack of European action this season. That has been reflected in their improved results, as the Gunners are unbeaten in their last five league games, collecting 13 points.

Sunday’s victory against Watford saw Arteta’s side move a point above Manchester United, who lost to Manchester City. If they win their three games in hand, the Gunners will move to within two points of third-placed Chelsea.

“To be fair, I don’t like to look at the table a lot because we have games in hand,” the Gunners’ manager said afterwards, as quoted by Arsenal.com. “We’re going to play different fixtures, and I know the objective, and it’s only one: to try and improve tomorrow on what we’ve done today and go into the next match and that’s it."

Arteta continued:

“I cannot control results, and I cannot predict which matches we are going to win, draw or los;, it’s impossible. If I start to do that, I think we’re going to lose focus in what we want to do.”

The season is not yet over yet, but the Gunners are now in pole position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League unless they self-destruct.

