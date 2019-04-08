×
Arsenal Player of the Year: 5 candidates ranked

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
214   //    08 Apr 2019, 17:38 IST

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Unai Emery has revived Arsenal, who were stagnant for so long under Arsene Wenger and has implemented his own fresh and unique take on how football should be played. The Emirates has become a much more positive place because of this.

However, the Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League table right now, a position associated with Wenger's Arsenal; but if Emery can help the club win the remaining games, they could settle for a third-place finish, ahead of their arch-rivals Spurs, who are currently just a single point ahead.

But the truth is, a new generation has entered the fray at Arsenal and injected some life into the club. As a result, there will be many players who could potentially claim Arsenal's Player of the Year award at the end of this season, but the main five candidates will be included in this list.

#5 Sokratis

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Arsenal's defence was in desperate need of improvements when Emery took charge last summer, so one of the first things he did was sign a world-class centre-back in Sokratis. Due to his age, Dortmund accepted just £14m for the Greek international but looking in hindsight, they are certain to regret letting him go for so less as he has been superb for the Gunners.

In the 21 games the 30-year-old has played for Arsenal this season, he has helped the club keep 5 clean sheets. This may not sound like much but given the generally low standard of Arsenal's defence, he has been seen by many as a diamond in the rough.

Throughout this campaign, Sokratis has been one of the most consistent players at the back for Arsenal, which is why he's well-deserving of a fifth-placed slot on this list.

1 / 5 NEXT
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Football Top 5/Top 10 Unai Emery
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Editor and Analyst for SportsKeeda.
